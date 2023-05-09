City Hall wary of Election Day flooding

City Hall is preparing for summer storms this week over concerns that possible floods could damage polling stations on Election Day on Sunday.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, Bangkok will see increasing levels of rainfall all this week, with many areas predicted to be hit by thunderstorms.

Surat Charoenchaisakul, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) Department of Drainage and Sewerage, said that his department had prepared water pumps in many locations, as well as cranes and mobile units for emergencies to drain water from flood-prone areas.

He added that four main water tunnels, 193 pumping stations, 248 floodgates and 368 pumping wells would be ready to operate this week when needed.

Mr Surat also said that the department had prepared a flood prevention and solution action plan to facilitate people in the capital until Election Day.

Supakrit Boonkhan, director of the Department of Law Enforcement, said municipal officials in all 50 districts would be deployed if Bangkok sees flash floods, especially in the days before Sunday.

He said that municipal officials are also assigned to secure the MP candidates' and political parties' printed details at the polling stations in case of heavy rain.

Supoj La-chamsin, director of the Department of Administration and Registration, said that Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt had assigned the district office directors to prepare for potential thunderstorms on Election Day.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said on Monday that scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds, some hail, and possible lightning strikes are likely in northern Thailand until tomorrow.

People should be aware of possible dangers and avoid big trees, unsecured structures, and billboards during severe weather. They are advised not to wear or carry metal while outdoors.

From Monday till Sunday, a low-pressure cell over the lower Bay of Bengal will likely develop into a tropical storm, which is expected to move from the middle of Bengal Bay and upper Andaman Sea to Myanmar's coast.

This will lead to a stronger southwesterly wind prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. Heavy to very heavy rain is possible in some areas, the weather office said.

Last week, the Rangsit University's Climate Change and Disaster Centre announced that there was a 30% chance that the general election would see thunderstorms, especially in the South.

Centre director Seri Suparatit said heavy rain on Election Day could ruin ballot papers and boxes, as well as cause heavy traffic.