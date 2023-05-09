Cops seek answers from industry chief

Jullapong: Faces police grilling

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have invited the director of the Department of Industrial Works (DIW) to discuss its regulations on cyanide importation after publicity surrounding alleged serial killer Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn's use of the chemical compound for her crimes.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, who is leading the investigation, updated the media on Monday that the case investigation has been making progress over the last four days, with no additional accusation issued recently.

Other leads, including the role of Montathip "Sai" Khaoin, are also being pursued, according to Pol Gen Surachate.

The investigation into roles others played in the poisonings is expected to be wrapped up within two days, said Pol Gen Surachate, adding that the investigators cannot release their names publicly since evidence is still being gathered.

The investigation team has not accused the factory that sold the compound to the suspect just yet. However, Pol Gen Surachate added that the DIW's director, Jullapong Thaveesri, had been invited to discuss with the investigation team how the cyanide from the factory ended up on sale.

He added that the DIW had to answer questions on how controls on a potentially lethal poison were so easily circumvented before the investigation team tracked each factory that was allowed to import the compound.

They would also invite medical experts to discuss the cases and the information about cyanide and its compound today, according to Pol Gen Surachate.

On DIW's side, Mr Jullapong said that the department planned to issue accusations of wrongfully using the chemical compound against not only Ms Sararat but also the actress, Preechaya "Ice" Phongthananikorn, who was said to have bought cyanide from the same lot as Ms Sararat to use as a pesticide. He added that charges related to the wrongful use of a chemical compound carry a sentence of no more than three years and pay no more than 300,000 baht in fines, or both.

The department will discuss with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board the advertisement for the chemical compound, including cyanide.

Mr Jullapong said 14 companies can legally import no more than 80 tonnes of cyanide per year. He said individuals who used more than 100 kilogrammes of the chemical compound over the past six months were legally required to report it to the DIW.