Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two given suspended jail terms over death of actress ‘Tangmo’
Thailand
General

Two given suspended jail terms over death of actress ‘Tangmo’

Speedboat owner and driver confess to charges in connection with drowning tragedy

published : 10 May 2023 at 16:30

writer: Online Reporters

Pictures of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong are displayed at an event held on Feb 26 this year to mark the first anniversary of her death. (File photo)
Pictures of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong are displayed at an event held on Feb 26 this year to mark the first anniversary of her death. (File photo)

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court has given two defendants in the drowning death of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong suspended jail sentences ordered them to perform public services.

Tangmo, 37, fell into the Chao Phraya River from a speedboat near the Pibul 1 pier in Muang district of Nonthaburi on the night of Feb 24 last year. Her body was found two days later.

Public prosecutors initially indicted six suspects in one case. They were Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun, Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat, Nitas “Job” Kiratisoonthisathorn, Tangmo’s manager Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, and Peam “Em” Thamtheerasri.

On March 2, during a court hearing to examine the evidence in the six cases, speedboat owner Tanupat confessed to a charge of recklessness causing death, and Phaiboon confessed to operating the boat without a licence.

The court decided to conduct a trial of the two in a separate case, leading to its rulings on Wednesday.

Tanupat was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail and fined 128,000 baht. Because he confessed and showed an intention to pay compensation to the damaged parties, the jail term was halved to two years and nine months, suspended for three years, and the fine reduced to 64,000 baht. He was ordered to perform public services.

Phaiboon was given four years and four months in jail and fined 108,000 baht. Because he confessed and intended to pay compensation, his jail term was halved to two years and two months, suspended for three years, and the fine halved to 54,000 baht. He was also ordered to perform public services.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two given suspended jail terms over death of actress ‘Tangmo’

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court has given two defendants in the drowning death of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong suspended jail sentences ordered them to perform public services.

16:30
Thailand

'It's all about money'

Police hear from an insurance agent about a high-priced life policy accused serial killer “Aem Cyanide” wanted to buy for one of her alleged victims, as they also follow a 78 million baht money trail.

16:18
World

Watches found in Tokyo store robbery getaway vehicle

A Boston bag containing around 30 to 40 wristwatches has been found inside a getaway vehicle used in the robbery of a Rolex specialty store in Tokyo's upscale Ginza shopping district earlier this week, investigative sources said Wednesday.

15:56