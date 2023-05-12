Chartthaipattana to forge alliances with pro-monarchy parties

Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa, centre, and members raise their fists before picking the No.18 party-list poll number. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, said on Thursday the party will win at least 25 seats in parliament in Sunday's election, adding it would like to form a government with parties that support the monarchy.

Mr Varawut said he had assigned all candidates from his party to run on-site campaign rallies.

He said the dual-ballot system can be confusing to voters. The Election Commission (EC) should thus resolve any issues that emerge to gain the public's faith.

When asked about the formation of the next government, Mr Varawut said that it is difficult to predict which party is going to join a coalition government before the results come out.

He said it is unproductive to predict if his party would join the military-backed side or the pro-democracy side as nothing will be certain until after Sunday.

"Within the first 100 days, the Chartthaipattana Party will push for the drafting of a new constitution that enables the country's development and supports the monarchy. Without that, there is no point in joining a coalition," he said.

Mr Varawut will today meet local voters in Muang district of Suphan Buri, the party's political stronghold, to garner votes for its constituency and party-list candidates.

Actions speak louder

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), said on Thursday the BJT has proved that its actions speak louder than words and assured voters the party is capable of leading the next government.

Mr Anutin, who is the party's only prime ministerial candidate, told the press that the party had shown its competency over the past four years with its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as rebooting tourism afterwards and pushing many transport projects.

In the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, the party was assigned to oversee the Ministries of Public Health, Transport and Tourism and Sports.

During the pandemic, the WHO praised Thailand for its Covid-19 management, he said.

"Many people told me my party successfully turned words into action. That was very moving. That is the image of the BJT in people's eyes," he added.

He said the party aims for achievements rather than conflicts in parliament, resulting in many more MPs joining its ranks.

"We have been in this conflict for over 20 years. If there is a neutral party that can coordinate both sides and devote itself to the public, the BJT is the most qualified for that position."

Prawit for Prime Minister

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) on Thursday explained why its leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, should be considered suitable for the post of Thailand's 30th prime minister.

Charnkrit Detwithak, a spokesman for the party's election strategy committee, offered five reasons why Gen Prawit is the best man for the job.

He said if Gen Prawit stepped into the chair, he would be one of the premiers rightfully selected by the voters.

Gen Prawit can work with anybody, especially the younger generation of politicians, said Mr Charnkrit, citing Gen Prawit's role in coordinating every coalition party to set up the 2019 cabinet.

He added that Gen Prawit has a considerable amount of power and authority to make experts accept his invitation if they are asked to discuss people's health, making the country's development more seamless.

Mr Charnkrit finished off his remarks by saying that Gen Prawit promises to be a prime minister who would help to finally unite the country while also stabilising the next cabinet during his four years in power.