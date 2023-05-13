EC to resend wrongly delivered advance-voting ballots

A poll worker carries a ballot box at a polling station in the southernmost province of Narathiwat on Saturday, on the eve of Sunday’s election. (Photo: AFP)

The Election Commission (EC) is confident that advance-voting ballots that were sent to the wrong provinces will be delivered correctly and in time to be counted on Election Day on Sunday.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee on Saturday acknowledged reports of ballots marked for Mukdahan and Maha Sarakham provinces being mistakenly sent to Khon Kaen, saying the ballots were correctly marked and that the error was likely due to sorting ahead of posting. Postal officials have been instructed to remedy the problem, he added.

According to the commissioner, the issue is not significant, and the ballots should be delivered on time. He also referenced the work done to transport and account for advance votes from provinces as far as Songkhla and Thai communities as distant as Mexico.

Mr Sawaeng said he had no concerns about problems during Election Day except for weather-related issues, as there have been reports of possible stormy conditions. The EC has given discretion to local units to act as necessary.

He reminded voters to avoid offences such as wearing party logos or numbers or posting photos of their filled ballots on social media.