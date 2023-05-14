Section
BMA launches shuttle to ease school traffic
Thailand
General

BMA launches shuttle to ease school traffic

published : 14 May 2023 at 06:31

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

going for a spin: The shuttle bus is called the 'BMA Feeder'. It is powered by electricity and has 20 seats. The service is free and provided by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (Photo: BMA).
going for a spin: The shuttle bus is called the 'BMA Feeder'. It is powered by electricity and has 20 seats. The service is free and provided by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (Photo: BMA).

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide free shuttle bus services linking Samsen Road to areas in Thon Buri, with the aim of easing traffic congestion when schools reopen on Monday.

Speaking after a test run, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the shuttle bus services will alleviate heavy traffic on Samsen Road which is dotted with schools.

Work on a new extension of the Purple Line (Tao Pun-Rat Burana) is also affecting traffic flow on the road and on Krung Thon Buri Bridge, which connects Phra Nakhon with the Thon Buri side, he said.

The shuttle bus services will be an alternative for parents who want to avoid traffic congestion.

They are available Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am and 3.20pm to 8pm, starting on Monday.

An electric feeder bus can seat 20 people and has a capacity of 35 passengers. A city official will be deployed on the bus for passenger safety.

The shuttle bus will make six stops along the route -- in front of Office Mate Sirindhorn Branch, a bus stop in front of the Kuakarun faculty of nursing, Soi Samsen 13, the SG Alumni Association, Soi Ratchawithi 9 and Tang Hua Seng shopping mall on Sirindhorn Road.

