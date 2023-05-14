Section
1 killed, 5 hurt in explosion and fire at house in Nonthaburi


published : 14 May 2023 at 15:11

writer: Online Reporters

Firefighters and rescue workers help douse a fire at a house in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi on Sunday. One man was killed and five others hurt. (Photo: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation)


One person was killed and five others injured in a fire and an explosion at a house in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi late on Sunday morning. Six houses were damaged.

The fire broke out at a housing estate behind Wat Phra Ngern in Bang Yai district at 11.11am on Sunday.  The blaze started at a house mixing chemicals before an explosion erupted.

The force of the explosion killed one man instantly and injured five others. Four of the injured were sent to hospital. Another one was slightly hurt and declined to go to hospital. Six houses were damaged by the explosion, Thai media reported.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire at around noon.

Police were investigating the cause of the blaze. They initially believed it might have been caused by a short circuit. The damage was being estimated.

