Woman shoots, stabs husband with minor wife at polling station

Footage from a security camera showed a woman opening fire at her husband from the back of a pickup truck in front of a school in tambon Samrong Nua, Samut Prakan province, on Sunday.

SAMUT PRAKAN: A woman was detained after injuring her husband in a gun and knife attack near a polling station in Muang district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12.20pm while the husband, 63, was driving a pickup truck with his minor wife to the polling station at Darunrat School in Soi Wat Dan Samrong 58 in tambon Samrong Nua to vote. His legal wife was waiting for them in front of the school and signalled him to stop.



The husband, who police did not identify, continued to drive past her.



Footage from two security cameras in the area showed the legal wife, who was named by the police only as Samorn, 61, fired one shot with a handgun at the pickup before hopping onto the back of the vehicle.



From the back of the pickup, she fired two other shots at her husband. One shot hit him in the back.



The husband lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a power post. Ms Samorn jumped off the pickup, rushed around to her husband and stabbed him twice in the right thigh in the driver's seat.



The minor wife jumped out of the vehicle from the other side and fled on a motorcycle-taxi.



After the attack, Ms Samorn waited for police at the scene. She surrendered to officers with a .38 revolver and a knife.



Ms Samorn said she and her husband married in 1983 and they had children who are now grown up. Several years ago he left her for the minor wife, and last met him in 2019.



She had tried to arrange to meet him for talks as they are still legally married, she said, but he kept evading her.



Ms Samorn said she waited for him in front of the school, knowing he would be there with the minor wife to cast their votes. She admitted to attacking her husband out of bitterness.



She was charged with attempted murder and illegally carrying and using a gun in public.