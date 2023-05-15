Two killed when pickup overturns and burns

Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to break open the pickup and remove the bodies of the driver and passenger after the vehicle overturned and caught fire on Monday morning on the Phetkasem highway in Phetchaburi's Ban Lat district. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: A man and a woman were killed when the heavily laden pickup truck they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Ban Lat district early on Monday, police said.

The accident, near kilometre marker 157 on south-bound Phetkasem highway in tambon Samo Phlue, was reported to the 191 emergency centre about 5.45am.

Police and rescuers rushed to the scene and found an Isuzu pickup lying upside down in flames. The vehicle was heavily loaded with cargo.



Firefighters quenched the flames in about 30 minute sand then pried open the doors to remove the bodies of the driver and passenger. The dead man was Jaksumeth Rong-am and the woman Jareewan Onthamma.



The bodies were taken toa hospital to be picked up by relatives.



Police were investigating the cause of the accident.