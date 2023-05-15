Covid on the rise

People receive vaccination against Covid-19 at the parliament on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Department of Disease Control on Monday warned the public that Covid-19 was again spreading and advised people to be serious about protecting themselves from the disease.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, the director-general, said that last week there were 2,356 Covid-19 inpatients, up by 39% from the previous week.

The number of patients who had lung inflammation and were dependent on ventilators went up about 45%. Related fatalities doubled on a weekly basis.

Of the latest fatalities, 55% were vulnerable and unvaccinated people and the remainder were those whose Covid-19 antibody count had plunged since being vaccinated or infected more than six months ago, Dr Tares said.

He said people should get Covid-19 and influenza vaccines simultaneously to reduce the risk of severe illness from both diseases.

The covid virus has again been spreading since the Songkran festival in mid-April.