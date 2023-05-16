Section
Two policemen shot from ambush in Yala
Thailand
General

published : 16 May 2023 at 17:59

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Bullet holes in the rear window of the police pickup truck after the ambush. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Bullet holes in the rear window of the police pickup truck after the ambush. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: Two police officers were shot and wounded from ambush in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred about 12.20pm on Ban Niang - Lam Mai road in tambon Phron.

The two men were returning to Lam Mai police station in a police pickup after completing an assignment. Their vehicle was at a U-turn in front of a parawood factory when people hiding on the roadside opened fire at them.

Pol Lt Col Suthan Kaewkhiri and Pol Sgt Maj Suthipong Sangthong were both wounded by bullets and were later admitted to Yala Hospital.

The pickup's windshield and rear window were both pierced by bullets.

Police were investigating.

