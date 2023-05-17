Ceremony foretells ample water, food and prospering economy

Two sacred oxen are offered trays with an assortment of food and drink during the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Wednesday morning. They chose grass and liquor. The annual ceremony was presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen. (Pool photos)

Sufficient water, abundant crops and a prosperous economy were predicted during the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was also attended by caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, outgoing cabinet members and the diplomatic corps.

This year, Prayoon Insakul, permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives, was the Lord of the Plough.

The Lord of the Plough chose a sarong, which means there will be sufficient water with abundant rice production and other food as well as chances of flood-damage in low-lying farmland.

Two sacred oxen chose to feed on grass and liquor. Soothsayers then predicted there will be plenty of water and food, transport will be more convenient, foreign trade will improve and the economy will prosper.

The ceremony was followed by the presentation of awards by the King to outstanding farmers.

Last year, the Lord of the Plough also picked out a sarong, and the two sacred oxen later chose to feed on water, grass, and beans, which indicated an abundance of water and food. Like this year, they drank liquor.

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony, also known as Farmers Day or simply the Ploughing Festival, officially marks the beginning of the rice-growing season. The traditional ceremony has been performed since the Sukhothai period, some 700 years ago, and is closely watched by farmers nationwide. This annual ceremony is held in many Asian countries, including Cambodia.