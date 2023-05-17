Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ceremony foretells ample water, food and prospering economy
Thailand
General

Ceremony foretells ample water, food and prospering economy

published : 17 May 2023 at 13:32

writer: Online Reporters

Two sacred oxen are offered trays with an assortment of food and drink during the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Wednesday morning. They chose grass and liquor. The annual ceremony was presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen. (Pool photos)
Two sacred oxen are offered trays with an assortment of food and drink during the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Wednesday morning. They chose grass and liquor. The annual ceremony was presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen. (Pool photos)

Sufficient water, abundant crops and a prosperous economy were predicted during the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was also attended by caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, outgoing cabinet members and the diplomatic corps.

This year, Prayoon Insakul, permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives, was the Lord of the Plough.

The Lord of the Plough chose a sarong, which means there will be sufficient water with abundant rice production and other food as well as chances of flood-damage in low-lying farmland.

Two sacred oxen chose to feed on grass and liquor. Soothsayers then predicted there will be plenty of water and food, transport will be more convenient, foreign trade will improve and the economy will prosper.

The ceremony was followed by the presentation of awards by the King to outstanding farmers.

Last year, the Lord of the Plough also picked out a sarong, and the two sacred oxen later chose to feed on water, grass, and beans, which indicated an abundance of water and food. Like this year, they drank liquor. 

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony, also known as Farmers Day or simply the Ploughing Festival, officially marks the beginning of the rice-growing season. The traditional ceremony has been performed since the Sukhothai period, some 700 years ago, and is closely watched by farmers nationwide. This annual ceremony is held in many Asian countries, including Cambodia.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Three arrested for honey-pot murder of Chinese businessman

Three natives of Satun province, one a 17-year=-old girl, have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a Chinese businessman at a hotel in Trang province and taking the victim's car, money and phone.

14:00
Business

Vietnam bets big on LNG, South China Sea gas fields

HANOI: Vietnam's plan to quadruple by 2030 its gas processing capacity, turning it into its first source of energy, marks a big bet on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its reserves in the South China Sea, despite supply and geopolitical risks.

13:44
Thailand

Good signs

Omens at the Royal Ploughing Ceremony point to ample water and good crops this year, and a prospering economy.

13:32