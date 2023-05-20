Section
Police seize over 260 smuggled 2-way radios
Thailand
General

Suspect sold communication gear on Facebook page with 5,000 followers, say police

published : 20 May 2023 at 17:15

writer: Online Reporters

Smuggled communication devices seized at a building in Pathum Wan district of Bangkok on Saturday were destined to be sold online. (Photo: CCIB)
More than 260 illegal communication devices, being stocked for online sale, have been seized during a police raid in Bangkok.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police said a joint unit of the CCIB, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Revenue Department carried out the raid on a building on Jarumuang Road in Pathum Wan district on Saturday.

The operation followed an investigation into reports that the building served as a base for the online sales of radio communication devices. During the raid, the team apprehended a man, named only as Phat, who was found in possession of 269 devices valued at 403,500 baht.

According to investigators, the communication radios were smuggled into Thailand and distributed illegally.

Investigators were able to track the supply chain through a Facebook page operated by Phat, which had amassed more than 5,000 followers.

The suspect has confessed to engaging in unlicensed distribution and has been charged with the illegal sale of radio devices. He has been detained at the Pathum Wan station.

CCIB police have reminded the public that the purchase and use of communication devices in violation of state regulations is a criminal offence.

Photo: CCIB

