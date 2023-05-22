Roadshow in South Korea sparks investor interest

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) says an investment roadshow in South Korea on May 15–18, in collaboration with the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI), was a success.

Veeris Ammarapala, the IEAT governor, said on Sunday the roadshow under the concept "Thailand Investment Promotion Strategy: New Economy, New Opportunities," included a discussion on industrial investment in Thailand with 40 South Korean investors and a one-on-one meeting with those interested in investing in Thailand.

Of them, five investors appeared to have an interest in investing in some industries, including businesses related to electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Four of the investors, according to Mr Veeris, are from industries spanning electric tricycles and electric motorcycles; anti-fog technology for cars; medical technology and equipment; and vehicle parts.

Those companies planned to invest by renting land in industrial estates, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development area. The total investment is expected to be about two billion baht.

Mr Veeris also added that another investor wanted to invest at least 5 billion baht on an industrial estate project and renewable energy utility development with IEAT.

The roadshow also included a roundtable meeting with Park Jae Hong, chairman of the Korea Electric Vehicle Industry Association (KEVIA), and other 25 Korean investors, he said.

The discussion focused on the benefits that KEVIA members would receive if they decided to invest here, with the investment helping develop Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour's Department of Employment has been told by Samsung Heavy Industries, a major shipbuilding company in South Korea, that it wants another 1,227 Thai skilled labourers for its workforce, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Sunday.

The 1,227 positions include 527 welders, 500 painters and 200 electricians, with salaries of 90,000-108,000 baht. Mr Suchart said the ministry has been in close contact with the Korea Offshore and Shipbuilding Association (Khoshipa) to send Thai workers to South Korea with an E-7 visa for skilled labour.