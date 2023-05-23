Leaders highlight regional economic 'strategy for change'

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of C Asean, addresses the C Asean Forum 2023 that was themed: 'Master Plan on Asean Connectivity: Strategy for Change'. The May 17 event was joined by delegates from around the world. (Photo: C Asean Forum)

The C Asean Forum 2023 was held in Bangkok under the theme: "Master Plan on Asean Connectivity: Strategy for Change". The May 17 event was attended onsite and virtually by delegates from across the world.

C Asean chairman, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, emphasised the importance of strengthening connectivity to widen opportunities for trade, investment and socio-economic development across Asean.

He also highlighted greater public-private partnerships and cooperation, which can help mobilise resources and expertise worldwide.

Hun Saroeun, Cambodia's ambassador to Thailand, said Cambodia's contribution accelerated Asean connectivity through new and emerging infrastructure, such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanouk Expressway, New Kam Pot Deep Seaport, New Dara Sakor Seaport, New Siem Reap International Airport, Phnom Penh International Airport, Koh Rong International Eco-Tourism Airport Project, and New Dara Sakor Airport.

Cambodia's efforts will certainly help to enhance Cambodia's competitiveness and member states' economic synergy, he said.

Roongrote Rangsiyopash, president and CEO of the Siam Cement Group, identified key drivers of sustainable regional growth by creating competitiveness with a seamless, sustainable, and resilient supply chain.

He said the key success factors were based on the bedrock of the management of transportation, the supporting technologies, and digital innovation to create end-to-end digital synchronisation from ordering to payment.

Tony Fernandes, co-founder and group CEO of AirAsia, shared his views virtually, saying that to unite Asean as one, Asean should have a single aviation authority that sells services provided by other airlines so that airlines can operate in each country seamlessly.

He also backed the free movement of labour to create resilient Asean labour forces and move the region forward.

For over eight years, the forum has created closer connections among its members. The C Asean Forum 2023 series was made possible by leading organisations, including the Asean Secretariat and the Siam Cement Group.