Leopards abound in Kaeng Krachan National Park

A Facebook post by park officials shows black leopards in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. (Photos: Prin Raksapa and Anek Yaemkleep via Kaeng Krachan National Park)

Sightings of panthers, or leopards, has become common in the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province.

The Khao Sam Yod-Ban Krang-Phanoen Thung route through the national park in Kaeng Krachan district is where tourists can take pictures and videos of the animals, according to a Facebook post by park officials.

Kaeng Krachan National Park is one area where leopards (Panthera Pardus) are most often spotted by visitors, the parks authority said.

Posting pictures and videos of these wild animals is one way of making Thais more proud of the country's wildlife, park officials said. They were also proof of the richness of nature in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Park officials said this is what visitors should do on seeing wild animals:

• Stop the car at least 50 metres from the animal(s). Move the vehicle back if they walk closer, and wait until they leave before proceeding.

• Do not blow the horn because this may startle the animals and cause them to charge.

• Do not get out of the car to take pictures or videos at a closer range, because you may not be able to get back into the vehicle in time if in danger.