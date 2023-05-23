Royal relief supplies flown to cyclone-hit Myanmar

One of two C-130 transport planes carrying relief supplies donated by Their Majesties the King and Queen heads to Myanmar on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Humanitarian supplies donated by Their Majesties the King and Queen were sent to Myanmar on Tuesday morning to help residents affected by Cyclone Mocha.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly arranged for two C-130 transport planes to carry the supplies, said AVM Prapas Sonchaidee, a spokesman for the air force.

The relief items included sleeping tents, nano blankets, towels, medicines, dried food and other necessary items, said AVM Prapas.

The two C-130 transport planes left the RTAF’s Wing 6 at Don Muang air base at 9am on Tuesday for Yangon airport in Myanmar.

The western coastal state of Rakhine bore the brunt of the storm on May 14 that tore down houses, communication towers and bridges with winds of up to 210 kilometres per hour.

A total of 145 people were confirmed to have died in the state, according to the most recent official figures issued by the military government on May 18.