Fire in Thon Buri destroys 40 homes

A fierce fire rages through a community in Soi Wutthakat, Talat Phlu area of Thon Buri district, Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A fire destroyed at least 40 houses in a community in Talat Phlu area of Bangkok on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported.

The fire in Soi Wutthakat 18, off Wutthakat Road in Talat Phu of Thon Buri district, was first reported about 5.45am, police said.

Fire trucks and crews were rushed toi the scene as the flames spread quickly through the community, which has many wooden row houses. They took about 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

At least 40 houses were destroyed in the fire. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated, police said.

Firemen and rescue workers in Soi Wutthakat 18 to combat the fire on Wednesday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)