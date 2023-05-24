Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Fire in Thon Buri destroys 40 homes
Thailand
General

Fire in Thon Buri destroys 40 homes

published : 24 May 2023 at 12:17

writer: Online Reporters

A fierce fire rages through a community in Soi Wutthakat, Talat Phlu area of Thon Buri district, Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)
A fierce fire rages through a community in Soi Wutthakat, Talat Phlu area of Thon Buri district, Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A fire destroyed at least 40 houses in a community in Talat Phlu area of Bangkok on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported.

The fire in Soi Wutthakat 18, off Wutthakat Road in Talat Phu of Thon Buri district, was first reported about 5.45am, police said.

Fire trucks and crews were rushed toi the scene as the flames spread quickly through the community, which has many wooden row houses. They took about 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

At least 40 houses were destroyed in the fire. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated, police said.

Firemen and rescue workers in Soi Wutthakat 18 to combat the fire on Wednesday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

At least 40 wooden houses were destroyed by the fire. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Russia, China sign economic pacts

BEIJING: Russia's prime minister signed a set of agreements with China on Wednesday during a trip to Beijing, describing bilateral ties at an unprecedented high, despite disapproval from the West of their relationship as the war in Ukraine dragged on.

13:41
Business

Bank of Thailand likely to raise policy rate next week

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) may raise the policy rate one last time at the end of the month after a steady pace of tightening since August helped bring inflation back to target in less than a year, according to analysts.

13:34
Thailand

Fire in Thon Buri destroys 40 homes

A fire destroyed at least 40 houses in a community in Talat Phlu area of Bangkok on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported.

12:17