Man arrested for murder of woman in Pattaya

Watcharaphon Onsongkhram, 39, arrives in handcuffs at Pattaya police station in Chon Buri on Wednesday after being arrested in Sakhon Nakhon for the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Pattaya last Saturday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A 39-year-old man arrested in Sakhon Nakhon for the murder of a young woman in a Pattaya apartment room has admitted he killed her over a 30,000 baht debt, according to police.

The woman died from multiple stab wounds.

Police with a court warrant arrested Watcharaphon Onsongkhram, alias “Kik Kilo 10’’, at a shanty in Kud Bak district of Sakhon Nakhon province on Tuesday evening.

Mr Watcharapaphon, 39, was returned to the Pattaya police station on Wednesday.

His arrest followed the discovery of the body of a woman identified only as Rattana, 32, in a third-floor apartment room in Soi Buakhao in Pattaya township, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, on Saturday.

She had 11 stab wounds about her face, neck and shoulders, police said.

Pol Lt Col Thananon Athiphansee, deputy superintendent for investigation at Pattaya police station, said on Wednesday the suspect admitted to having killed the woman.

During questioning, he allegedly told police he had quarrelled with her over a 30,000 baht debt he said she owed him. The woman had refused to repay the money and had scolded him.

He became very angry and used his hands to cover her mouth and then grab her by the throat. The woman fought back and bit his hand.

During the fight, they broke a large picture frame, shattering the glass cover. Ms Rattana used a piece of the broken glass to attack him, he said.

He retaliated, stabbing her with a piece of broken glass 3 or 4 times, in the neck and shoulders, until she collapsed, he said, according to police.

He allegedly said he had previously been romantically involved with the woman. He was held in police custody for legal action.