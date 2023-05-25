Arena injured receive King's patronage

Prime Minister Prayut Chon-o-cha chats with students at Ban Noen Po School and locals in Sam Ngam district, Phichit province on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

His Majesty the King will cover the medical expenses of people injured when a roof collapsed at a school during a storm in Phichit on Monday evening, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says.

Gen Prayut and officials visited Ban Noen Po School and locals in Sam Ngam district as a show of support on Wednesday following the accident which killed seven people and injured 18 others.

"His Majesty the King has accepted all injured people under royal patronage," Gen Prayut said. "This is the grace of the royal institution extended to all people. We cherish the kindness of His Majesty the King in our heart."

A strong gust of wind struck the sports arena, collapsing its roof while students were playing football beneath it.

Four students and three adults were killed while 18 people were injured, 12 of whom have since been discharged from hospital.

Apart from the school, the storm hit 16 villages in three tambons in the district and devastated 408 houses, two schools and a temple.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said state agencies have been instructed to check the sturdiness of public buildings. All should be able to respond to alerts from the Thai Meteorological Department warning of destructive weather.

Mr Anucha said disaster prevention centres must have procedures in place and be ready to address possible disasters in cooperation with other agencies including the military and police.