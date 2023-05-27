K-pop auditions see 2,500 hopefuls

About 2,500 youngsters aged between 10 and 19 audition to be K-pop stars on Friday at the Korean Cultural Centre in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

About 2,500 youngsters aged 10-19 years auditioned to become K-pop stars on Friday in Bangkok.

The Korean Cultural Centre in Thailand and South Korea's Ador Entertainment co-hosted the "2023 Ador Onsite Global Audition in Thailand" at the Korean Cultural Centre on Sukhumvit Soi 15 to select new trainees to develop as potential K-pop stars under the agency.

Jae Il Cho, director of the Korean Cultural Centre, said about 2,500 teens born between 2004 and 2012 from across Thailand and Asia, including other Asean members and India, turned up to try their help. The recruitment target was not revealed.

"No one can guarantee selected youths will debut in the [Korean music] industry, but for sure, they will receive extensive training such as on vocals and dancing from experts," Mr Jae said.

Talented Thais working in the K-pop industry so far include Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban from the group Blackpink, Kunpimook "BamBam" Bhuwakul and Nicha "Minnie" Yontararak of (G)-Idle.