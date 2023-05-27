Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ailing jumbo Sak Surin to be brought home
Thailand
General

Ailing jumbo Sak Surin to be brought home

Vets and experts to visit Sri Lanka next month to make preparations for journey

published : 27 May 2023 at 20:07

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Sak Surin is one of three elephants that Thailand gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001. (Photo by TNA-MCOT)
Sak Surin is one of three elephants that Thailand gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001. (Photo by TNA-MCOT)

A team of veterinarians and experts will be sent to Sri Lanka next month to prepare for the return of Sak Surin, an ailing and ageing Thai elephant, to Thailand for medical treatment and physical rehabilitation.

The team, which will visit from June 6-9, will be responsible for the elephant’s health to make sure it is ready for the journey home. sadi Jatuporn Burutphat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

He said the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) would work on issues including paperwork to comply with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), and build a special enclosure for moving Sak Surin.

He said the elephant would be flown back on an Ilyushin IL-76 plane from Colombo to Chiang Mai airport, and then moved to an elephant hospital in Lampang.

The ministry has been working on a plan to bring home Sak Surin, originally gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001 as a goodwill ambassador but then moved on multiple times, after an animal rights organisation reported last year that the pachyderm had been mistreated by its new handlers.

Sri Lanka-based Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (Rare) said the elephant's limbs had been restrained with chains that caused injuries all over its body.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Tech

China deletes 1.4m social media posts

BEIJING: China’s cyberspace regulator says 1.4 million social media posts have been deleted following a two-month investigation into alleged misinformation, illegal profiteering and impersonation of state officials, among other “pronounced problems”.

20:28
Thailand

Ailing jumbo Sak Surin to be brought home

A team of veterinarians and experts will be sent to Sri Lanka next month to prepare for the return of Sak Surin, an ailing and ageing Thai elephant, to Thailand for medical treatment and physical rehabilitation.

20:07
World

Hong Kong pro-democracy party gives up

HONG KONG: One of Hong Kong’s biggest democratic parties said on Saturday it would disband after a vote by its party members, dealing another blow to the city’s already beleaguered democratic opposition under pressure from China.

18:51