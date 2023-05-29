Cops seize Chinese suspect's passport as probe widens

Guo Rui aka Gegee is seen in a picture posted on her Facebook page during the Songkran festival last month.

Police will impose a travel ban on a Chinese journalist under fire for exploiting her working relationship with police to demand a bribe from a suspect.

She will be banned from leaving the country, while police expand the investigation to find more evidence.

The woman, identified as Guo Rui, alias Gegee, was nabbed by police at a department store on Friday for allegedly exploiting the working relationship with national deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn to demand bribes from a key suspect in a crime syndicate probe.

Guo allegedly told Navaporn Phakiatsakul, who was involved in the shady businesses, that she could have charges against her dropped for 33 million baht, of which she paid an initial 14 million baht.

Pol Gen Surachate on Sunday said Guo denied the charge and she was temporarily released on bail for 3.5 million baht.

He said he knew the journalist from work and she was employed by the police as a coordinator due to her fluency in the Chinese language and overseas connections.

Guo has been prevented from leaving the country for the time being and police have seized her passport.

She had asked to fly to Hong Kong for a meeting, but her request was denied due to her status as a suspect, said Pol Gen Surachate.

Police have discussed the situation with the Chinese Embassy and diplomats, he added.

Pol Gen Surachate said he will take legal action against Guo for using his name to demand bribes, adding that any officers under his command found to have committed such offences will not escape prosecution either.

Investigators have strong evidence against Guo, including witnesses to the offences and had been tracking her for some time, he said.

Pol Gen Surachate urged anyone offered cash by Guo to file a complaint.

Police will also take legal action against the suspect's husband who was found involved with the case.

Guo, although a Chinese national, had legally obtained Thai citizenship after studying and working in Thailand for most of her life.