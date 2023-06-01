Local grocers headed accused Chinese fraudsters’ firms

Duo were paid B4,000 a month for each of the 48 shell companies they represented, say police

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas holds one of the Bearbrick dolls seized from a Chinese couple suspected of fraud, at a press conference at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Police have found that two grocers in Bangkok acted as directors of 48 shell companies linked to a Chinese couple facing charges of running a 10-billion-baht international fraud scheme.

The two grocers, who had shops in Thon Buri, were paid 4,000 baht a month for each company they represented, said Pol Maj Gen Amnat Traipote, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

The companies were legally registered with the Department of Business Development to engage in activities including tour guide services, brokerage, wholesale, holding and property trade.

Thai shareholders held 51% in each company and Chinese nationals the rest. The businesses had 5 million baht in registered capital each and were all headquartered at houses in the same luxury housing estate in Prawet district where the Chinese couple were arrested on Wednesday.

Police are now checking the tax records of the companies, Pol Maj Gen Amnat said on Thursday.

Shaoxian Su, 31, and his girlfriend Keyi Ye, 25, were arrested at their 67-million-baht house in The Palazzo Srinakarin estate in Prawet on charges of public fraud and money laundering.

Police say the couple lured people in many countries into fake investments in digital currencies and other assets, with damages estimated at 10 billion baht.

Police suspect companies in their network had bought 19 luxury houses in the same estate in Prawet and leased them out to other Chinese people.

On Wednesday police impounded hundreds of millions of baht worth of assets from the couple, including expensive Bearbrick dolls.