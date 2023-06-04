Most satisfied with Chadchart's performance after first year: poll

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt paints a fence in front of a health centre in Phra Khanong area on March 23. He was taking part in an activity to combat global warming. (File photo)

A majority of Bangkokians are satisfied with the performances of Governor Chadchart Sittipunt after one year in office, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on May 24-30 with 2,000 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, incomes and occupations in all 50 districts of Bangkok to gauge their opinions on Mr Chadchart's performance during his first year in office.



The respondents were asked to rate Mr Chachart's performances in 17 different areas as follows:



1. Public parks and green areas: 42.20% good; 27.55% very good; 14.75% fair; 10.95% poor; and 4.55% no information



2. Garbage, dust and wastewater: 44.35% good; 23.45% very good; 18.45% fair; 12.35% poor; and 1.40% no information



3. Bangkok tourism promotion: 43.85% good; 22.40% very good; 15.40% fair; 10.20% poor; and 8.95% no information



4. Public services at City offices: 41.85% good; 21.00% very good; 18.00% fair; 10.20% poor; and 8.95% no information



5. Keeping pavements (sidewalks) free from hawkers, stalls and parked vehicles: 44.05% good; 20.75% very good; 18.40% fair; 14.30% poor; and 2.50% no information



6. Measures on crime prevention, public safety and property security, including lighting and security cameras: 43.10% good; 19.95% very good; 20.00% fair; 11.95% poor; and 5.00% no information



7. Sport promotion: 42.40% good; 19.85% very good; 17.35% fair; 12.25% no information; and 8.15% poor



8. Improvement of landscapes: 48.40% good; 19.70% very good; 17.25% fair; 12.05% poor; and 2.60% no information



9. Flood management: 36.15% good; 19.25% very good; 16.10% no information; 15.70% fair; and 12.80% poor



10. Tackling of corruption problems in City offices: 29.35% good; 21.45% fair; 18.25% very good; 17.05% no information; and 13.90% poor



11. Handling of protests: 40.55% good; 17.70% very good; 16.05% fair; 14.65% no information; and 11.05% poor



12. Public transport development: 37.15% good; 19.95% fair; 15.90% very good; 15.80% no information; and 11.20% poor



13. Handling of education, children and youth affairs; 36.75% good; 20.55% fair; 16.70% no information; 15.05% very good; and 10.95% poor



14. Public health: 45.05% good; 20.05% fair; 14.45% very good; 10.60% poor; and 9.85% no information



15. Handling of homeless people and beggars: 40.30% good; 27.10% fair; 13.85% poor; 10.40% very good; and 8.35% no information



16. Traffic problems: 39.75% good; 26.85% fair; 18.45% poor; 10.30% very good; and 4.65% no information



17. Cost of living: 35.00% fair; 27.15% good; 19.55% poor; 12.85% no information; and 5.45% very good



Asked to rate Mr Chadchart's overall performance in terms of satisfaction with his one year in office, 45.45% good; 27.75% very good; 14.80% fair; and 10.00% poor, saying they found no or little change from before.



