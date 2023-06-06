Section
Chase leads to 5 arrests, 8m speed pills seized
Thailand
General

published : 6 Jun 2023 at 16:10

writer: Online Reporters

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, centre, announces the seizure of 8 million methamphetamine pills, worth about 50 million baht, and the arrest of five suspects, at Kaeng Khoi police station in Saraburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Saraburi public relations office)
Five alleged members of a major drug trafficking network have been arrested and 8 million methamphetamine pills worth about 50 million baht seized in Saraburi province.

The four Thai men and one Lao woman are members of the Jae Cake Sanam Chai drug trafficking network, according to Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, chief of Provincial Police Region 1.

He was briefing news reporters at Kaeng Khoi police station in Saraburi province on Tuesday. 

The suspects were identified as Theerahong Phuphiewluang, 32, Phromphong Seelakan, 25, Saran Ketkaew, 23, Thawatchai Intharasongkhor, 66, and Lao national Kesone Misy, 31.  They were caught in  possession of 8 million meth pills worth about 50 million baht, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat said.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the activities of a woman named only as Ms Jenjira, known as Cake, the leader of a major drug network, he said.

She had arranged for the transportation of smuggled drugs from a border area in the Northeast to buyers  in the Central Plains and the South. (continues below)

Seventeen fertiliser sacks containing 8 million speed pills are found in a Toyota Fortuner on June 2.(Photo: Saraburi public relations office)

On June 2, police began a pursuit of two sport utility vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and an Isuzu Mu-X, travelling along Chok Chai Road heading towards Lam Phra Phoeng intersection in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakon Ratchasima. The fleeing drivers turned off the highway onto a side road, temporarily evading them. The vehicles were later intercepted and five suspects arrested in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi.

The Fortuner was carrying 17 fertiliser sacks containing 4,000 packages with a total of 8 million meth pills.   Mr Theerahong was the driver of the Fortuner. The four other suspects were on the Isuzu Mu-X, which travelled ahead as a lookout. Mr Saran drove this vehicle.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly confessed to being paid 40,000 baht each to deliver the drugs. They refused to name the person who hired them.

All were charged with collusion in possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell and handed over to Khaeng Khoi police for legal action, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat said.

