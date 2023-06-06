Section
Pattani man shot dead in Narathiwat
Thailand
General

published : 6 Jun 2023 at 17:05

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A man was found shot dead, lying beside this motorcycle and sidecart, in Bacho district, Narathiwat province, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
NARATHIWAT: A man from neighbouring Pattani was shot dead in broad daylight on a road in Bacho district of this southern province on Tuesday.

The victim was identified by police as Bukholee Toryae, a native of Pattani’s Mai Kaen district.

He was found dead with gunshot wounds, on the ground beside his motorcycle and sidecart, in the middle of a road at Khlorae village Moo 3 in tambon Barae Tai of Bacho district.

The murder was reported to police around 10.45am on Tuesday.

Police were investigating. 

