Pattani man shot dead in Narathiwat
published : 6 Jun 2023 at 17:05
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: A man from neighbouring Pattani was shot dead in broad daylight on a road in Bacho district of this southern province on Tuesday.
The victim was identified by police as Bukholee Toryae, a native of Pattani’s Mai Kaen district.
He was found dead with gunshot wounds, on the ground beside his motorcycle and sidecart, in the middle of a road at Khlorae village Moo 3 in tambon Barae Tai of Bacho district.
The murder was reported to police around 10.45am on Tuesday.
Police were investigating.