Huge majority believe truck sticker bribe scandal is real: poll

A big truck stops at a weigh station on Highway 347 in Muang district, Ayutthaya province, on June 7. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Both truck operators seeking convenience and police – who allow trucks to breach the legal weight limits in return for bribes – are responsible for the overloaded truck bribe-sticker scandal, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on June 6-7 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions on the scandal.



The criminal activity, said to have been prevalent for 20 years or more, was brought to light by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward party list MP-elect, who said overloaded trucks with special stickers were not detained, nor were their drivers ever arrested.



A majority, 82.90% of the respondents, believed most of the trucks were loaded beyond the legal weight limits, 11.45% did not think so and 5.65% were uncertain when asked to comment on the reported highway bribery.



Of the respondents who believed the bribery did exist and those who were uncertain (1,160 in total), when asked why the trucks exceeded the legal weight limits – with each allowed to give more than one answer – 73.36% said they did so to cut costs; 63.19% said they did so to gain advantage; 27.07% said they did so because the legal weight limits were unrealistic; and 0.09% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked whether they believed the bribe-sticker reports, 86.10% said "yes"; 13.52% said "no"; and 0.38% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked what led to the existence of highway bribery, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 75.55% said the truck operators were willing to pay for convenience; 75.11% said the law enforcers were seeking their own advantage; 26.13% said the legal weight limits were unrealistic; and 0.35% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked whether they believed the highway bribery problem would be solved, a slim majority – 51.46% – said "no"; 48.19% said "yes"; and 0.35% had no answer or were not interested.