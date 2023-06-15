Royals to attend Red Cross event

Navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet speaks to reporters on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Their Majesties, the King and Queen, will attend the 49th Annual Red Cross Charity Concert at the Thailand Cultural Centre on June 28, said the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), the event's organiser.

Navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said their attendance would be the first time in 36 years that the royals have appeared for the concert, with the now deceased King Rama IX attending in 1987.

Regarding concert preparations, V Adm Chartchai Thongsa-ard, the Navy's Deputy Chief of Staff on Civil Affairs, said the RTN has prepared a royal reception as well as security and a Covid-19 protection plan.

The concert, held under the banner of "Magical Illumination of Abhakara [Kiartivongse], Magical Sounds of RTN", will be led by the RTN Symphony Orchestra. A number of singers, including high-profile artists Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre and Saharat "Kong" Sangkhapricha, are part of the performance.

There will be two performances, one on July 27 and the other on July 28, both with royal attendance. They will be free for the public to attend.

V Adm Chartchai said the audience could donate to the Red Cross via accounts opened just for the concert.

At least 30 million baht has been donated to the accounts so far, he said.

Those interested in a ticket can call 02-472-7660. For more information on how to donate, see the RTN's Facebook fan page or call the Naval Finance Department at 02-475-5683.