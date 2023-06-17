Lisa clip on IG buoys milk sales 3-fold

K-pop singer Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban, centre, and her friends drink Nongpho milk on social media. (Photo: Instagram of Gukoiiz)

Nongpho Ratchaburi Dairy Cooperative reported a sharp uptick in sales of Nongpho milk after Lisa of Blackpink fame and her friends recently posted a video showing them drinking the company's chocolate milk on one of her friend's Instagram stories.

Klahan Kaewjean, chairman of Nongpho Dairy Cooperative, which enjoys royal patronage, thanked K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban for helping to popularise Nongpho milk on social media.

"Orders for Nongpho dairy products have in- creased three-fold. Still, we guarantee that we have enough products stocked for every order," Mr Klahan said.

Representatives of people who tend cattle for Nongpho Dairy Cooperative in Ratchaburi province said Lisa's inadvertent promotional campaign has further incentivised them to deliver first-class dairy products, according to media reports.

The Nongpho factory in Ratchaburi can produce 300 tonnes of dairy products a day. The company buys raw milk from 5,000 local farmers.

On June 12, Lisa posted a clip of chocolate-flavoured Nongpho milk on her Instagram story and was later tagged in her friend's Instagram story while holding a carton of Nongpho milk.

Both Instagram stories were posted as screenshots on the Blackpink YG Thailand Facebook by her fans.

Thailand is the largest manufacturer of unpasteurised milk in Southeast Asia. Yet Thai people consume just 18 litres of milk per year on average, compared to 60 litres per year in Southeast Asia overall and 103.9 litres a year globally.

The Public Health Ministry has set a goal in 2027 to increase the average milk consumption to 25 litres per person per year.