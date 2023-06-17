Karen centre of learning seeks govt aid

Students learn to read and write in Thai at the Karen learning centre, which needs financial help to keep running. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A Karen learning centre in Sangkhla Buri district has appealed to the Education Ministry to provide it with financial aid, much as it does to formal schools, to improve the educational and student conditions there.

Sri Suwan Sanepong Community learning centre (Karen Thung Yai Nare­suan learning centre) was founded in 2014 by the Sanepong community to provide middle and high school education (Grades 7-12). It is located in tambon Lai Wo and is overseen by the Secondary Educational Service Area 8 in Ratchaburi.

Chanchai Sangkhathiti, a teacher, said the centre was established to help educate children from low-income families as they cannot travel to Sangkhla Buri, about half an hour away, to study.

This academic year, the centre, which has four teachers, has 21 students from the community and nearby villages, such as Ban Mae Tiew, Ban Cho Kee Phue and even Ban Chakae, located near Umphang district in Tak, about 80km away from the school.

Aside from the formal curriculum, the centre also teaches students about the traditions, culture, and beliefs of Karen people to boost their self-esteem so they can be proud of their Karen identity, he said.

"Although the centre was certified as a school, the government has never allocated any budget or education benefits to students here," he said.

A student learns to read and write in Thai at the Karen learning centre in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Over the past nine years, the centre has sought income through donations allocated for teacher salaries, education equipment, food and activities for students.

The centre also has a limited budget to purchase food as many students from remote areas stay with teachers at the centre, Mr Chanchai said.

The centre has worked with local farmers to let its students learn how to grow rice and harvest rice for the school. It also has a vegetable plantation and raises fish and chickens for eggs but still struggles, he said.

The centre sought food donations for students, such as instant noodles, canned food, pickled cabbage and seasoning, as well as agricultural equipment, seeds and teaching materials.

Suwandee Phumpaiwan, another teacher, said the school has just 200 baht a day to cook lunch for 25 people -- 21 students and four teachers -- which is too little.

Over the past five years, the school has faced financial problems regarding its administration.

So it is asking the ministry for aid, Mr Chanchai said, adding education centres nationwide are waiting for help from the next government.