Police base attacked; one villager killed, two injured in ambush

A police operations base in Muang district of Pattani province was attacked and a pickup was ambushed in Narathiwat province, killing one and injuring two villagers, in two separate incidents on Saturday.

In Pattani, the incident occurred at about 7am when a number of insurgents opened fire at the police operations base at Ban Khlong Maning in Muang district with various kinds of weapons.



The police manning the base returned fire and a brief exchanged of fire followed. The insurgents retreated. No casualties were reported.



The attack prompted all road checkpoints to be more vigilant by stepping up checks of vehicles.



In the other incident, earlier at about 5pm in nearly Narathiwat province, a pickup truck on which four villagers were travelling home from hunting in a forest near Ban Hulu Kunung in tambon Dusongso, Chanae district, was ambushed by a group of armed men.



A villager was killed and two others injured. The injured were later admitted to Chanae Hospital.



Noppadol Damsakul, a villager who was not hurt, reported the incident to a ranger company in tambon Dusongyo.



Police were investigating whether the ambush was related to southern insurgency.