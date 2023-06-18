Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police base attacked; one villager killed, two injured in ambush
Thailand
General

Police base attacked; one villager killed, two injured in ambush

published : 18 Jun 2023 at 09:55

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A police operations base in Muang district of Pattani province was attacked and a pickup was ambushed in Narathiwat province, killing one and injuring two villagers, in two separate incidents on Saturday.

In Pattani, the incident occurred at about 7am when a number of insurgents opened fire at the police operations base at Ban Khlong Maning in Muang district with various kinds of weapons.

The police manning the base returned fire and a brief exchanged of fire followed. The insurgents retreated. No casualties were reported.

The attack prompted all road checkpoints to be more vigilant by stepping up checks of vehicles.

In the other incident, earlier at about 5pm in nearly Narathiwat province, a pickup truck on which four villagers were travelling home from hunting in a forest near Ban Hulu Kunung in tambon Dusongso, Chanae district, was ambushed by a group of armed men.

A villager was killed and two others injured. The injured were later admitted to Chanae Hospital.

Noppadol Damsakul, a villager who was not hurt, reported the incident to a ranger company in tambon Dusongyo.

Police were investigating whether the ambush was related to southern insurgency.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police base attacked; one villager killed, two injured in ambush

A police operations base in Muang district of Pattani province was attacked and a pickup was ambushed in Narathiwat province, killing one and injuring two villagers, in two separate incidents on Saturday.

09:55
Thailand

Security forces cut in far South

Soldiers on a special security mission will be phased out from the far South by 2027, according to the 4th Region Army.

09:34
Thailand

MRTA station plan sparks city architecture row

A civil group has called on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority to relocate an entry point into the Phan Fa station of its Purple Line to preserve century-old shophouses.

08:01