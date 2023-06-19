Prayut tries out Bangkok's new monorail

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, third from right, takes a trip on Bangkok's new Yellow Line monorail on Monday morning. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha took a test ride on Bangkok's new Yellow Line monorail route on Monday morning, and found it "comfortable".

He and his delegation departed from the new Yellow Line railway depot on Srinagarindra Road on a 45-minute journey along the line's full length to Lat Phrao.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority started test runs of the new monorail system on June 3. Commuters have been using it free of charge.

Asked how it went, Gen Prayut replied, "During the ride, I felt it comfortable. It is a new (transport) choice for people along the route."

(Video by Wassana Nanuam)

Construction of the 30-kilometre Yellow Line cost 49 billion baht and started in 2018. It stretches between Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection, through the eastern side of Bangkok to Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan province.

It was planned to bring commuters from eastern Bangkok to the main electric railways. The system uses Chinese-made Innovia Monorail 300 Bombardier trains.

Fares will range from 15-45 baht. The government was considering an integrated ticket system to give discounts to commuters, the prime minister said.

It was earlier reported that commuters will have to start paying for tickets from July 3, but Gen Prayut said the cabinet had yet to consider the matter.

The Yellow Line is Bangkok's second monorail. The other is the Pink Line, between Khae Rai and Min Buri.