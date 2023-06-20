Section
PM welcomes Thai name selection for star, planet
published : 20 Jun 2023 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

(Photo: International Astronomical Union)
The prime minister has welcomed reports that the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has selected Thai-nominated names for distant celestial bodies.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was very pleased the IAU had selected the Thai names Kaewkosin and Phailinsiam for red dwarf star GJ 3470 and its bluish-green planet GJ 3470b, respectively. The names were entered for The NameExoWorlds 2022 contest, which received name nominations for celestial objects from all over the world.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation organised a platform for Thai contestants to nominate names, said Mr Anucha.

"The government and related agencies were ready to support Thai youths who are passionate about astronomy," he said.

The first pair of names put forward were Kaewkosin, which was influenced by the ancient belief that the stars were precious gemstones belonging to Indra, a Hindu deity, with Phailinsiam, or blue gemstone, suggested for a planet.

Supachai Awiphan, a National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand researcher, said selecting Kaewkosin and Phailinsiam has delighted Thai astronomy circles.

