Expressway Authority of Thailand touts rest stops project

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) floats an idea to construct a 5.1-billion-baht construction of two rest stops in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani provinces. (Photo: Exat PPP Rest Area)

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) held a market sounding on Friday to invite private companies to invest in the 5.1-billion-baht construction of two rest stops in commercial areas.

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk said after the event that the roadside services would be built on properties in the Bang Prong area of Samut Prakan province and the park-and-ride station next to Thammasat University's Rangsit Campus in Pathum Thani province.

Investors, financial institutions, and public and private companies heard how the rest stop project in Bang Prong area will be situated on Kanchanaphisek expressway (Bang Phli-Suksawat), an area with high traffic volume. It should cost 627 million baht to build and 1.7 billion baht to manage and operate.

The park-and-ride station next to Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, which would function as a hub connecting regional routes, is estimated to cost 706 million baht, with management and operation expected to total 2 billion baht, he said.

"Exat has also developed commercial areas of 4,250 rai, or about 680 hectares, to benefit non-core businesses. Therefore, we are preparing to take the two rest stop areas in a bid for public-private partnership [PPP]," Mr Surachet said.

The PPP should yield a 10% rate of return during its 33-year contract.