Starfish selfies land tourists in hot water

Chinese tourists hold up starfish to take selfies during a diving trip at Ao La off Koh Racha Yai in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have reported to police after pictures surfaced of them holding up starfish to take selfies and stepping on coral reefs during a diving trip off Koh Racha Yai.

A representative of the tour company Jinyang Holiday Group took two customers — Sanyang Qin and Wen Zhang — to meet investigators at the Chalong station, police said on Saturday.

They were among three Chinese visitors accused of holding up starfish and climbing on coral reefs to take selfies during their diving trip at Ao La off Koh Racha Yai on Thursday.

On Friday, marine protection officials filed a police complaint against three after photos and videos of their activities were posted on social media. The Phuket marine and coastal resource conservation centre launched an investigation that shed light to the offenders.

During questioning, the two tourists confessed to committing wrongdoing. Police charged them with violating a ministerial announcement on marine resource protection on two islands: Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi.

After gathering evidence, police plan to take them to court. They are tracking down the remaining tourist wanted for the same offence.

