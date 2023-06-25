Woman faces charges over fake foreign job scam

Police have apprehended a woman on suspicion of duping people into working in Japan.

The suspect, identified as Sukanya Buasri, alias Ruen, was jointly nabbed by Bang Dung and Thungfon police in Udon Thani on Friday, after police were overwhelmed by complaints against Ms Sukanya.

The suspect was taken to Bang Dung station to face charges including fraud, illegal recruitment for jobs based overseas and failure to register as an employment agent. She was later remanded at the provincial court.

Wassana Suwannakram, one of the complainants, on Saturday told the media that her husband was deceived by Ms Sukanya to work as farmer in Ibaraki, a southern province of Japan.

Later she was sent to work for an agent identified as Jae Kai.

Ms Wassana said almost 100 workers under the supervision of Jae Kai were taken to work at a pub known for offering sex services to patrons.

She demanded at least 30,000 baht from those who wanted to change jobs.

Ms Wassana said she hoped the victims would receive justice after they spent more than 100,000 baht each to secure the work.

Meanwhile, a Thai worker in Japan told a news programme on Channel 3 that she wants Thai authorities to help more 30 Thais who were duped by Jae Kai into working at a vegetable packing factory.

They were promised better jobs in Chiba but she failed to deliver.