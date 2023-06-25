Harley-Davidson bikers show loyalty to royalty

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are parked in a stadium at the Thai-Japanese youth centre in Din Daeng district on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Hundreds of Harley-Davidson owners on Sunday gathered in Bangkok to show their loyalty to His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday next month.

Santhaya Phoket, president of the Immortals Thailand club, said about 1,000 people brought their Harley motorcycles to a stadium at the Thai-Japanese youth centre in Din Daeng district, where their vehicles formed a message reading "Long Live the King" to show their loyalty to His Majesty. July 28 is the birthday of King Rama X who will turn 71 years old this year.

Participants included actors Baromvudh "Mick" Hiranyasthiti, Patinya "Boat" Vibulnan and Somchai "Tao" Kemklad; artist Manatsawin "Tik Shiro" Nanthasen; Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, secretary-general of the Internal Security Operations Command; and Col Wanchana Sawatdee. Both military officers starred in King Naresuan movies.

"This year is a special year to tell people that members of the club are loyal to the nation, religion and monarch. There is no political angle or hidden agenda. Harley-Davidson riders from around the country just gather for the activity," Mr Santhaya said at the stadium.

He said that earlier the club planned to hold the event at Sanam Luang, but changed the venue to the Thai-Japanese stadium in Din Daeng because Sanam Luang was a sensitive place and the gathering could be otherwise misinterpreted as a political activity.

Mr Santhaya insisted the activity had nothing to do with politics.

"No members talk about politics. Everyone is Thai. They discuss matters related to vehicles and charity," he said.