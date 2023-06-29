MFP probes MP on battery claims

One of Move Forward Party MPs-elect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The 26-year-old Bangkok woman filed a complaint against him with officers at Bo Win police station in Chon Buri for assault. (Photo: Street Hero V3 Facebook)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) will investigate one of its MPs-elect, who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who was also his campaign assistant.

The MFP MP-elect is reported to represent Taling Chan and Thawi Watthana districts, according to a post which the victim made.

The MP-elect was under fire recently after his girlfriend, a 26-year-old Bangkok woman, filed a complaint against him with officers of Bo Win police station in Chon Buri for assault.

According to the Facebook page of Street Hero V3, she posted about the complaint as well as the bruises on her body in an Instagram story.

The complaint said the victim, who dated the MFP MP-elect for at least a month, was assaulted while driving to a golf course in Sri Racha district on June 23.

The victim was punched in the face once and dragged out of the car by her hair before her phone was thrown onto the roadside.

Injuries were found on her scalp, right eyelid, right shoulder, right arms, and right buttock.

The party said on Twitter on Wednesday that it had contacted the MP-elect seeking additional information.

Since the accusation is considered a serious rule violation, it will pass the accusation to its disciplinary committee as soon as possible.

An MFP source said the party will talk to both parties, who are since said to have reconciled. The MP-elect will post about the matter later on his social media account, the source said.

Pol Lt Col Chaiyaporn Nithipat, deputy investigation superintendent of Bo Win station, said both parties will be invited for more questioning on July 2.

Pol Col Anek Sathongyoo, superintendent of the station, has submitted the complaint to national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, and Provincial Police Region 2.