Student stabs girlfriend to death, survives suicide leap

Rescue workers prepare to take a 20-year-old injured man to a hospital after he jumped from a building in Min Buri district, Bangkok, on Thursday night. (Photo: Ruam Katanyu rescue volunteer team based at Pracha Samran and Suwinthawong police stations)

A school student stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend to death in a fit of jealousy before attempting to take his own life by jumping from a housing building in Min Buri district, Bangkok. His suicide attempt failed, leaving him with serious injuries.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 9.30pm on Thursday, and they led forensic officers and rescue workers to the Eua Arthorn housing project on Ram Intra Road.

Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man lying in a pool of blood on the ground of Building No. 21, crying out in pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

During their inspection, the team found a dead woman on a walkway between the 3rd and 4th floors. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her chest, stomach, neck and left side of her face. A blood-stained knife was found near her, said the police.

According to a police investigation, the two individuals were sweethearts. The injured man was a Mathayom Suksa 6 (Grade 12) student and lived in a room on the 4th floor. He was a nephew of the room’s owner. The slain woman was a frequent visitor to his building.

Before the fatal attack, a caretaker of the building noticed the student attempting to jump from the 4th floor. Despite the caretaker's efforts to dissuade him, the student cried and said, "I can’t live any longer because she’s dead". The 20-year-old suddenly leaped from the building, in full view of the onlooker, who rushed downstairs to see, but found the dead woman.

Police initially suspected that the couple might have a heated quarrel due a love triangle, leading the man to stab her in a fit of jealousy.

The officers examined close-circuit security television (CCTV) footage at the building, which captured the attacker in blood-stained clothes walking along stairs before the suicide attempt. They intend to interrogate the injured man later.