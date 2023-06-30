Fire burns down temple, injures monk

A fire guts the main sermon hall and ten houses for monks at Wat Khlong Rai in Bang Rakham district, Phitsanulok, early Friday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A fire broke out early Friday at Wat Khlong Rai in Bang Rakam district of this lower northern province, completely destroying the main sermon hall and ten houses for monks. A monk suffered burns on his arms and torso.

Phra Khru Pairote Sunthornkit, the abbot of the temple, said the fire started around 3am in the kitchen and quickly spread, engulfing the sermon hall, an old wooden building used for religious activities, and 10 adjacent wooden houses for monks.

Ten fire trucks from local administrations were dispatched to the temple, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour, although the sermon hall and the monks' houses were completely gutted.

Phra Wuthi Pongtamo, 58, sustained burns on his arms and torso. He was admitted to Bang Rakam Hospital.

The damage was initially estimated at 10 million baht.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

