Thai business leader earns top Catholic honour

Archbishop Peter Wells, the Holy See's (Vatican) ambassador to Thailand, addresses an event marking the 10th Anniversary of Pope Francis' Pontificate in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Vatican has bestowed the Grand Cross of the Order, the highest rank in the Order of St Gregory the Great, to a Thai individual for his outstanding service to the Catholic Church and the wider community.

The Knighthood of the Order of St Gregory the Great was awarded to philanthropist and businessman Somsak Leeswadtrakul. He received the honour in recognition of his dedication to working for and building up peaceful and harmonious relationships within the community and abroad. He has also assisted impoverished and marginalised people.

Msgr Daniel Tumiel, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of the Holy See (Vatican), said the Knighthood of St Gregory the Great was established by Pope Gregory XVI in 1831 as one of the highest honours the Vatican can bestow upon laypersons.

The celebration was hosted on Friday in Bangkok as part of the Pope's Day Celebration and joined by Archbishop Peter Wells, the Holy See's ambassador to Thailand, representatives from the diplomatic community and the Catholic Church. The event coincided with the Feast Day of Saints Peter and Paul and marked the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis's pontificate.

Archbishop Wells said Thai people embody the kindness and hospitality that have become integral aspects of the nation's identity.

He also highlighted the enduring cooperation between the Holy See and Thailand, which spans over 50 years. The extraordinary bond between the Buddhist community and the Catholic Church in Thailand exemplifies this, he said.