Police hunt teens in brutal assault video

A 15-year-old special-needs minor is seen trying to protect himself from being assaulted by two teenagers in Si Sa Ket province. (Screen capture)

Si Sa Ket police are searching for two teenagers captured in an online video brutally assaulting a special-needs minor and forcing the victim to prostrate himself before a third teenager.

The video has received significant criticism online, with many commenters expressing their outrage over the attackers’ cruelty.

The victim, a 15-year-old identified only as Bee for his protection, provided a statement to authorities at the Prai police station in Khun Han district of this northeastern province on Saturday. He was accompanied by his mother, identified only as Sa-ard, staff from Si Sa Ket Shelter and civil service representatives.

Bee recounted that the attack occurred while he was retrieving a power cord at a senior schoolmate’s home. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, but the teenager suffered injuries to his lip, face and other body parts due to the assault.

Ms Sa-ard, 52, told police that a neighbour showed her the video, though she had noticed her son’s injuries earlier. Due to his cognitive impairments, he was unable to explain what had happened. On Thursday, the mother filed a complaint with the police.

Authorities are now conducting a search for the teens seen in the video and have already identified them. The suspected teens, aged 17 to 19, will face charges of assault and unlawful detainment.