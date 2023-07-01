Prachin Buri warms to wellness bug

Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital aims to build on strengths to become a wellness destination

A herbal museum in the colonial-style Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr building, built in 1909, is a big attraction at the hospital in Prachin Buri. (Photo: Abhaibhubejhr Hospital Facebook)

Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital (CPA), the main hospital in Prachin Buri province, is broadening its scope to become a wellness destination.

CPA is a recognised centre of excellence when it comes to traditional medicine and herbs, Dr Soraya Thammarak, the hospital’s director, told a recent seminar marking the hospital’s 82nd birthday.

She said it is gearing up to embrace wellness tourism more broadly to meet rising demand in the global market.

“We aim to become a leader for traditional medicines and herbs, not only in Thailand but also in the region, because this will serve our long-term mission of being a health and wellness destination, a popular trend among international travellers,” she said.

Dr Prapa Wongphaet, president of the Thai Medical and Wellness Tourism Association, said wellness destinations are a rising travel trend that mix local identity, culture, customs and sustainability.

The hospital owns the colonial-style Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr building, built in 1909 during the period of King Rama V, which has been turned into a herbal museum.

The well-preserved building is a magnet to attract visitors while the hospital also has ample places for people to relax in, she said.

Urai Mukpradabthong, head of tourism products for the Central region at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said CPA is among the top choices for tourists seeking a trip that combines health with cultural tourism.

The hospital has wellness facilities including a spa, the museum that serves as a source of health knowledge, a herb production factory and organic farms.

It also works with community enterprises nearby in Prachin Buri to purchase organic herbs from farmers. Some of those farms are also open for public visits to learn more about herbs, local plants and herbal products.

The TAT has helped to promote CPA herbal products and wellness services at many events in Thailand and abroad, Ms Urai said.