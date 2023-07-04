Cops might not drop MP assault rap

An ex-girlfriend of a Move Forward Party (MFP) MP for Bangkok has asked the police to drop the assault charges against him following his offer of an apology.

The woman, 27, whose name was withheld, claimed to have dated Sirin Sanguansin, an MP for the Thawi Watthana constituency, for about a month. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with Bo Win police in Chon Buri, accusing him of assaulting her during a drive in Sri Racha district on June 23.

Pol Col Anek Srathongyoo, chief of Bo Win police, said on Sunday that the pair had been summoned for questioning at noon that day. However, the pair arrived at 11pm and the woman told police of her decision to drop all charges against the MP, he said.

Therefore, police have dropped a property-related charge, he said.

The physical assault charge may stick, he said, noting that assault is a non-compoundable offence.

Even if the woman cited misunderstanding as her reason not to pursue criminal action, the legal proceedings might continue because it involves assault, he said.

However, the pair agreed to enter a dispute settlement process, and the police will submit a report to prosecutors for further consideration, he said.

According to the latest report, the woman said she quarrelled with Mr Sirin in his car. The MP allegedly tried to snatch a mobile phone from her, and the phone hit her face in the process. They then allegedly got out of the car before the woman stumbled and injured herself near the vehicle as they kept arguing.

The woman said she reported the incident to the police to protect her dignity with the hope that the MP would learn a lesson, police said.

Ms Sirin has apologised, and the woman said he was sincere enough for her to ask the police to drop the charges against him, police said.