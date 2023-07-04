Girl beaten to death, buried in kitchen

Forensic police prepare to open the plastic box found to contain the body of a 12-year-old girl beaten to death at a house in Bang Khen district, on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

A 29-year-old man was being sought by police after his 12-year-old niece was beaten to death and her body buried in a box beneath the kitchen floor of their home in Bangkok.

Police dug up the large plastic box from the dirt beneath the floor of the downstairs kitchen of the two-storey rowhouse in Sinsap Nakhon housing estate on Phahon Yothin 48 Road in Bang Khen district about 12.30am on Tuesday.

The body was naked and wrapped in black garbage bags and towels. There were many severe impact wounds to the face and body. A doctor estimated the girl had been dead about 48 hours, police said.

A 24-year-old woman who identified herself only as Apinya called police to the scene. She said the girl was a distant relative who had been separated from her real parents since the age of five.

The girl had lived with her 31-year-old aunt Niramol, who was Apinya's cousin, and with Yutthana Madee, Niramol's 29-year-old husband.

According to Ms Apinya, the girl was aggressive and often stole things at home. Ms Niramol and her husband frequently scolded the girl, and also hit her.

Past punishment had only made the girl more aggressive and the couple had told Ms Apinya they did not know how to deal with her, according to police.

About 7pm on Monday the couple visited Ms Apinya at her house in Ram Intra area. The man told her he had beaten the girl to death with a baseball bat about 1am on Sunday.

He said he did not intend to kill the girl, wanting only to punish her for stealing and eating food supplements the couple were hired to pack and send to customers.

Mr Yutthana said he had thought about dismembering the body, but shied away from it.

The man told her that on Sunday evening he had bought a large plastic box, put the body inside and buried it, covered over with soil and concrete, Ms Apinya told police.

He then asked Ms Apinya to call police, and he left. Ms Apinya said she thought the man went to see a friend in Din Daeng district, but had been unable to contact him.

Police detained his wife, Niramol, for questioning to determine if she had played a part in the girl's death.