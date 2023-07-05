Dry spell could last into 2024

The water level at Vajiralongkorn dam in Kanchanaburi remains at 45% of its capacity on June 15. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Much of the country is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, and this is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early next year, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

TMD director-general Chomparee Chompurat said drier-than-usual weather had been reported in the North, Northeast, the Central Plains region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the upper South and the western provinces, despite the rainy season starting over a month ago.

From Jan 1 to July 2, rainfall nationwide was 25% below average, and dry spells have been forecast in many areas until July 17, according to the TMD.

Meanwhile, Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) director-general Thanaroj Woraratprasert said the country's four main dams -- Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen and Pa Sak Jolasid -- are at an average of 40% capacity.

Recent heavy rainfall in Nan helped increase water levels in the Sirikit Dam downstream of Uttaradit.