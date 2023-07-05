Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rescue teams run out of cash
Thailand
General

Rescue teams run out of cash

published : 5 Jul 2023 at 04:15

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Pisit Pongsirisupakul, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the Phutthatham Hook 31 Foundation in Nakhon Ratchasima, says on Tuesday at least five of the foundation's 50 rescue teams have stopped operating emergency ambulance services as they did not have money for fuel. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Pisit Pongsirisupakul, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the Phutthatham Hook 31 Foundation in Nakhon Ratchasima, says on Tuesday at least five of the foundation's 50 rescue teams have stopped operating emergency ambulance services as they did not have money for fuel. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Rescue foundations in the Northeast have suspended their free emergency response services after not receiving financial support from the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (Niem) for eight months.

Pisit Pongsirisupakul, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the Phutthatham Hook 31 Foundation in Nakhon Ratchasima, on Tuesday said at least five of its 50 rescue teams had stopped operating emergency ambulance services as they did not have money for fuel.

He said this was the case despite the foundation accepting public donations and once having 500,000 baht in its bank account, which is now in the red.

"We have more than two million baht in debts," Mr Pisit said.

"The volunteer teams still operating have to pay for petrol themselves because if we stop our services, people will be badly affected," he said.

Mr Pisit said he hoped Niem would show empathy to the foundation and other rescuers nationwide and speed up reimbursements.

Another foundation, Sawang Metta Thamma Sathan, in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima, also faces the same budget difficulties.

Some of the rescuers told local media yesterday that sometimes they needed to pick up patients who lived in remote places or up to 30km away from a hospital. They used their own money to provide the service.

The foundation urged Niem to help solve its financial problems quickly as they don't want patients in need of emergency services to be impacted by such mismanagement of the state agency, according to the foundation.

In Khon Kaen, two units of the Highway Police Rescue (HPR), another voluntary foundation, suspended their emergency service after they ran out of funds.

HPR chairman, Nirun Udomkaew, said the unit had not received money from Niem for many months, and they now did not have money to pay for fuel or any of the equipment necessary to help people in need.

Database system

Niem deputy secretary-general Gp Capt Dr Pisit Charoenying said Niem had a 1.05-billion-baht budget to support emergency services provided by rescue volunteers this year, but a Niem database system has had problems since the end of last year, which resulted in Niem not being able to reimburse costs incurred by foundations.

"The system has been used for 15 years, and it was too old," he said.

"We have a new system up and running, so we hope to allocate budgets for rescue units nationwide this month," he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Trio sentenced over Bangkok bombings

The Criminal Court handed down stiff jail sentences to three men found guilty of taking part in bombings that rattled parts of Bangkok on Aug 2, 2019.

06:02
Thailand

Prachachat board dissolved as Wan takes up new post

The resignation of Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as leader of the Prachachat Party after he was elected as the new House speaker on Tuesday has left the party leader's position vacant and resulted in the party's board being automatically dissolved.

05:38
Thailand

Dry spell could last into 2024

Much of the country is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, and this is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early next year, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

05:22