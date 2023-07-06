Upgrades for city's pavements

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has promised to improve at least 100 kilometres of pavements in each of Bangkok's 50 districts within a year.

He made the pledge in response to a query by Move Forward Party (MFP) councillor for Phaya Thai district Peeraphon Kanokwalai at a Bangkok council meeting on Wednesday, in which he asked when the governor will start working on the city's pavements -- many of which are in a state of disrepair.

At the meeting, Mr Peeraphon reminded Mr Chadchart that improving the city's pavements is one of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) key policies.

In response, Mr Chadchart said the BMA's Public Works Department is planning to start improving the pavements along 17 main roads across Bangkok.

The department, he said, is in the process of preparing a budget to fund the plan, and the project will be completed within a year.

The governor said at least 100km of pavements in every district will be upgraded this year.

The project will be carried out in phases, as there are over 3,000km of roads in the capital alone where pavements need to be improved.

At the meeting, Mr Peeraphon also asked about the standard used in designing and building pavements in Bangkok, saying many pavements have been damaged after brief floods.

"I have never seen a pavement [in Bangkok] that's up to standard," he said, adding the BMA should explain why it has approved so many different materials for pavement construction.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon told the council meeting the BMA has approved three materials for pavement construction, namely stamped concrete, floor cement tiles and stamped asphalt.

Mr Peeraphon also urged the BMA to build more disabled-friendly pavements to accommodate those who are wheelchair-bound.

Mr Wisanu said the BMA has adopted pavement models which are easily accessible to those who are physically handicapped, as well as people with other mobility issues.

The deputy governor said the BMA is also looking at the positioning of large trees along the city's pavements, admitting some trees are obstructing pedestrians.