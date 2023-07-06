Parks chief: No policy to reclaim Thai ‘ambassador elephants’

Repatriation of Sak Surin was a special case agreed on by Thai and Sri Lankan governments

Pratu Pha, another elephant ambassador sent from Thailand, is seen eating at Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, Sri Lanka. (Photo: Chayanan Assawadhammanond)

The government has no policy to reclaim Thai “ambassador elephants” in Sri Lanka, says Atthapol Charoenchansa, acting chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Mr Attapol was responding on Thursday to reports by local media in Sri Lanka that the Sri Lankan government would sue Thailand if it wanted to bring back two male elephants — Pratu Pha and Srinarong — that were sent as goodwill gifts in 2001.

Earlier, the ailing Thai elephant Sak Surin was flown from Sri Lanka to Chiang Mai on Sunday after living there for 22 years. The 30-year-old jumbo is now under the care of the Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang province.

Sak Surin is one of three Thai elephants gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001 as a goodwill ambassador for the country. He changed hands many times before ending up at Aluthgama Kande Viharaya in the south of Sri Lanka, where he carried holy relics during annual Buddhist parades.

Mr Attapol said Thailand had not “reclaimed” Sak Surin, stressing that the repatriation of the ailing jumbo was made under a diplomatic agreement. Both countries agreed to have the animal receive medical treatment in Thailand.

He also insisted there was no rift between the two countries over the repatriation of the elephant.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has given clear guidelines that Thailand would coordinate with veterinary faculties at universities in Sri Lanka to help take care of Thai ambassador elephants, said Mr Attapol.

As for other Thai elephants living abroad, a survey must be conducted to see their living conditions as well as determine measures to take care of them, said the acting DNP chief.

On Friday, deputy DNP director-general Rungnapa Phatthanawiboon will hold a meeting of a sub-panel on elephants at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to discuss the sending of goodwill ambassador elephants, said Mr Attapol. Conclusions will be forwarded to the National Committee on Elephants, he added.